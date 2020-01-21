JANESVILLE
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration that was postponed because of weather has been rescheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Blackhawk Technical College's central campus, 6004 S. County G.
The event aims to honor King's life and work using the theme “Dream, Believe, Achieve.”
BTC President Tracy Pierner will offer an introduction, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will give the keynote address. The YWCA Rock County's Racial Justice Award and Wisconsin Legislative Recognition Award will be presented.
Artwork by Janesville School District students will be on display, and music and food will be part of the festivities.
The event is presented by the college with help from the American Association of University Women, Beloit Public Library, Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, Diversity Action Team of Rock County, United Auto Workers Local 95, YWCA Rock County and the school districts of Beloit, Janesville and Milton.