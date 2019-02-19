MILTON

Mitchell House Coffee will soon brew again in Milton. 

The coffee shop will reopen at The Millworks, 130 Front St., at a date to be determined, according to a post on the shop's Facebook page. 

The Mitchell family bought the building from Kevin and Marcia Jordahl, according to the post. 

The Millworks has served as a venue for local performers in recent years. Located in the former Milton Junction, the building previously housed a seed mill, Milton Junction Hobbies, Story & Sons Complete Property Care and Milton Fuel Co., according to The Gazette's archives.

The Millworks will continue to host performances in the coffee shop when it opens, according to The Millworks' website.

Milton's only coffee shop left its last location in the former United Methodist Church, 819 E. High St., in December, with the intention of reopening somewhere else in Milton.

The shop was in business for about a year before it closed.

Owner Rhonda Mitchell and her family plan to renovate the former seed mill to include the coffee shop, loft apartment for the owners, office space for rent and workshop space for the family's other business, Mitchell & Son's Construction, according to the post.

The Gazette was unable to reach Mitchell for comment by press time.

