The wallet is once again safe with its owner, and nobody got arrested.
That's the result of an investigation by Janesville police into a missing wallet that authorities on Saturday said was taken from an East Milwaukee Street laundromat where its owners unwittingly left it on New Year's Eve.
Police initially provided security footage images of a man inside the laundromat who they said was suspected of stealing the wallet.
On Tuesday, police no longer were no longer actively pursuing anyone over the wallet's disappearance.
Sgt. Ben Thompson, a Janesville police patrol supervisor, said police recovered the wallet and returned it to its owner over the weekend.
Thompson said that after officers sent the alert with the security footage image to local media, a local man turned over the wallet to a gas station next door to the laundromat and asked the gas station personnel to return it to police.
Police did not identify the man in the security camera screen grab, and Thompson said police don't intend to pursue charges. The wallet made its way back to its owner apparently with nothing missing from it, Thompson said.
