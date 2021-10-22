01STOCK_GREENALERT

A state alert has been issued for a missing military veteran, Zachary D. Bigelow of Monona.

Bigelow has not been seen since Wednesday. He was last seen at the Flying J Truck Stop in Beloit between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the alert.

Bigelow, 31, is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 208 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. He drives a Blue 2014 Acura TLX with a Wisconsin plate, PC 873-ZLD.

"There is no reason to believe any foul play is involved at this time,” according to the alert.

Authorities asked that no one try to approach or contact Zachary but rather call 911 or the local police department.

