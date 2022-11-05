STEVENS POINT -- Stevens Point police are looking for a 24-year-old cognitively-impaired woman who may be traveling through southern Wisconsin on her way to Illinois.
In cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the police department issued an alert Saturday on Cassidy Bemowski, who was last seen on Friday in Stevens Point.
She is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair, according to police.
Bemowski’s mother, Hope Bemowski, said her daughter told her in a phone call that she was leaving for Illinois with her boyfriend. Bemowski does not have a known boyfriend but her mother says that she often meets people online through gaming on her XBox.
Her mother also told police Bemowski has lower cognition skills and is not considered to be able to take care of herself.
Bemowski does not own a vehicle and may have been picked up by an unknown vehicle. She left with no money or identification and her phone is shut off, which is considered unusual for her, police said.
Bemowski has run off with unknown people in the past, returning home months later.
Anyone with information regarding Bemowski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Stevens Point police at 715-346-1501.
