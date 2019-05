JANESVILLE

A Janesville teen reported missing this week has been found safe, Janesville police said.

Police had thought she was in Madison, possibly in the company of someone she met online. Police said she was not with that person when found.

No other details were immediately available.

Police said previously that Abigail Flora, 17, was last seen Monday at Craig High School.

Police said they had no reason to believe Flora was in danger.

This story will be updated.