JANESVILLE
Meghan McEneany is an attendant at Timber Ridge Waterpark in Lake Geneva.
Bailey Cartwright volunteers at a humane society and homeless shelter.
Tierra Hollinquest wants to be a part of the Women’s National Basketball Association one day.
These women—along with four others—showed off their personalities Saturday afternoon in front of a beaming crowd of friends and family.
Under glowing lights at the Armory in Janesville, each was lauded for her accomplishments while vying to be crowned the area’s first Miss RemarkAble.
Each participant shared something in common: All are physically or mentally disabled.
But the Miss RemarkAble Pageant looked past each woman’s impairment and illuminated her interests, spirit and zeal.
“I think so often we can fall into the trap of seeing the disability and not the person,” said Elissa Russell, development coordinator for Aptiv, the sponsor of Saturday’s event.
“This event really celebrates seven wonderful women. We get to see their individual likes, their dislikes … it’s truly us living our mission.”
Aptiv is a disability resource and advocacy group headquartered in La Crosse, where the organization has hosted the same pageant the past four years. Aptiv has had a location in Rock County for 16 years, but it has never hosted the Miss RemarkAble Pageant.
Its debut this year fired off early Saturday morning with a hair and makeup session at Bellasazi Salon & Spa. From there, participants had lunch and participated in stage workshops before the pageant at 3 p.m.
The pageant featured two question and answer sessions, a formal wear session and a video portion where each woman displayed something about her life. Miss Wisconsin, Tianna Vanderhei, was present all day and provided the women with advice and mentoring.
A panel of four judges ultimately crowned McEneany, an 18-year-old from Lake Geneva, the area’s Miss RemarkAble. Now, McEneany is considered Rock County’s ambassador for Aptiv and a local advocate for people with disabilities.
Mike McEneany, Meghan’s dad, said Saturday was a special event.
“I think, for kids and adults with special needs, sometimes they struggle a little bit finding things that are unique or that fit for them, so this is an opportunity for her to participate,” he said. “To see her have fun and celebrate, that’s a great thing as parent.”
But McEneany wasn’t the only winner Saturday. Each woman was given a crown and a special title. Those titles ranged from Miss Outgoing to Miss Positive.
Hollinquest, a native of Lake Ivanhoe, was named Miss Outgoing.
“Tierra (Hollinquest) has high-functioning autism, so she will have hundreds of questions for me,” said Sharon Swift, Hollinquest’s legal guardian. “It’s good to see her get out and do something out of her normal routine ... be exposed to different things, different places.”
Russell said events such as Miss RemarkAble are few and far between, and similar opportunities for people with disabilities are needed and necessary.
“Perhaps we don’t think about creating events that are inclusive of everyone,” Russell said. “It’s a mindset change, and I see that change coming, which is wonderful. I think there can always be space for more events like this.”
Swift agreed.
“She (Hollinquest) needs more opportunities like this. But there aren’t (many),” she said. “We jumped at this one.”
