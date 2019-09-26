TOWN OF LAFAYETTE

A Milwaukee woman died after a car struck her and another woman on Interstate 43 near Highway 11 as they exited their car to check out an abandoned vehicle early Wednesday, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office responded at about 2:02 a.m. Wednesday to the area where Briana Jackson, 24, died, according to a news release.

The driver of the car, TaTashaya Ellis, 23, also of Milwaukee, was transported to a nearby hospital with “severe injuries,” the release states.

The driver who hit them was Tiffany Marshall, 38, of Delavan, who along with Ellis' other passenger, Valery Weddle, 25, of Milwaukee, sustained minor injuries, according to the release.

A preliminary investigation shows Ellis stopped her 2005 black Chevy Equinox outside the southbound lane on I-43 just south of the Highway 11 overpass. She and Jackson had exited the car when Marshall struck them in her 2016 Ford Fusion, the release states.

The crash is still under investigation, and police did not immediately have an update on the women's injuries.