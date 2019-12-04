JANESVILLE

The final barricade blocking traffic from the Milwaukee Street bridge was removed at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, opening the bridge to traffic in both directions.

The way across the Rock River in downtown Janesville had been closed for more than a year as the old bridge was removed and a new bridge was built. Construction was delayed by months because of high water.

The bridge opening restores traffic to a regular, two-way pattern on Milwaukee Street through the center of downtown for the first time since early October 2018.

Construction of the bridge’s south railing and side façade remains on hold until river levels fall.

When that work resumes, the eastbound lane on the bridge will be closed, but the westbound lane will remain open.