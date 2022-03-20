KOSHKONONG MOUNDS
It was gray, chilly and drizzling rain shortly after noon Saturday at the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.
For Storm, it was perfect flying conditions, especially for a frequent flyer who had been cooped up for the last couple of weeks.
Storm is a bald eagle who was found on the ground in the Koshkonong Mounds area after a vicious wind storm a few weeks ago.
The person who discovered Storm contacted Dianne Moller, who has dedicated the past 25 years of her life to rehabbing injured raptors at her Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center outside of Milton. Over the course of a typical year, Moller rehabs between 75 to 200 raptors while also caring for the several raptors Hoo's Woods uses in public appearances to educate the public about the birds of prey.
“We have one of the top collections of educational raptors in the Midwest,” Moller said. “That includes a bald eagle, a golden eagle, a snowy owl, a great gray owl, a peregrine falcon and others.
Moller decided to turn the release of two rehabbed eagles into a public viewing opportunity this weekend.
Saturday’s release of Storm back into the wild was conducted at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, and the second release occurred around noon Sunday at Tallgrass Restoration at the corner of Highway 59 and County N. The company offered to match up to $10,000 in donations this year.
About 50 people attended Saturday's release despite cool, rainy weather. On Sunday, about 200 people watched under sunny skies as a bald eagle named Lafayette was reintroduced into the wild.
Hoo’s Woods is maintained strictly through public donations. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources licenses the raptor sanctuary, but Moller is not on the DNR payroll.
Storm was a typical case. She was discovered in the Koshkonong area.
“She probably got hit by a branch or something,” Moller said. “She had a mild concussion and a shoulder injury. She recovered very quickly, and she wants to go.”
Female eagles are bigger than the males, Moller said. The largest male eagles can weigh as much as 11 pounds. Females can hit 16 pounds.
They can lift 150% of their body weight, Moller said.
“And when they grab, it locks up like a rachet,” Moller said. “It’s a very powerful bird.”
And they can be picky eaters. At least that was the case with Storm. She rejected most of the items on the menu at Hoo’s Woods. Storm wanted nothing but fish—and only the best fish.
“Most of the eagles, we throw venison in, we throw fish in,” Moller said. “Nothing live, so don’t worry about that.”
Eagle struggles
Wisconsin has the third-largest population of bald eagles in the U.S., trailing only Alaska and Florida, Moller said. Wisconsin has an estimated 1,800 breeding pairs, and each nest has two or three eaglets.
The mortality rate in an eaglet’s first year is high because of lead poisoning, vehicle strikes storms and other factors.
“It is estimated to be 70%,” Moller said. “But if they can make it past the first two or three years, there is a good chance they’ll be out there for 20 years or so.”
The species was nearly extinct the 1970s due to the use of the pesticide DDT, which weakened eagles’ eggshells. DDT was banned in 1972, and the eagles now flourish.
“What an amazing comeback, and people love them,” Moller said.
Saturday's release
After a brief orientation program in the clubhouse at the country club, it was time for liftoff. While everyone there had to put up with the chilly drizzle, Moller said it was just what Storm preferred.
“The eagle will love it,” she said.
Moller and a Hoo’s Woods volunteer removed the covered kennel from the back of her vehicle and carried it down one of the fairways.
Spectators stood about 50 yards from where the kennel was placed. The cover was lifted, and the door opened. After a few moments, the majestic bird stuck its head out and went into flight mode.
After flying toward the line of spectators, it made a U-turn and disappeared into a grove of trees that lined the fairway amid a round of cheers.
Moller estimates Storm was about 4 years old. It is mating season for eagles, so she will likely remain in the area.
“It’s where they are nesting and where their territory is,” Moller said.
Storm had a successful takeoff. Moller had a smile on her face.