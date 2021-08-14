MILTON
For the last 25 years, two things have been consistent in Theron Dosch’s life. The annual Chicken BBQ in Milton and his auto body shop, De-Denter.
Dosch is the guy people have always counted on for the annual BBQ. So much so that the Milton Chamber of Commerce has named him Volunteer of the Year.
However, this year, he’s been thrown for a bit of a loop. Instead of a chicken barbecue event, Milton will have Porkfest on Sunday at Milton's North Goodrich Park.
“This is a whole new thing, because we can’t buy chicken,” Dosch said. "Unfortunately, there’s a chicken shortage in the area.”
Dosch became a member of the Milton Chamber back when he moved here 25 years ago and decided to help out with the barbeque that same year. The former head cook for the event taught him everything he needed to know and then told him, “You're on your own.”
“It was almost a natural fit because I have a lot of friends with stuff for barbecuing,” he said.
With Porkfest, Dosch said it feels like it’s his first year again. He's counting on the help of some friends who have more experience cooking pork.
“I don’t even use the same grill to cook pork,” he said. “It’s a learning curve this year and if it works out we might encourage them to continue this way."
Business milestone
One thing has remained consistent for the last 25 years, and that is Dosch’s business, De-Denter, at 933 W. High St. in Milton. The auto body shop reached its 25th anniversary this past March.
“We’ve now expanded to do a full line,” he said. “We do body and mechanical work, even though the name indicates a small body shop.”
Dosch's son has even joined the business full-time. Dosch jokes that his son has been working part-time for the business for about 14 years, or ever since his son was old enough to hold a wrench.
Dosch admits it’s not easy owning a business and he “doesn't make nearly as much money as people think.” Over the years he’s had to learn and adjust to new tools that have improved his business.
“There’s always new technology and new equipment,” he said. “You need to purchase and keep up to date with the computers, diagnostic equipment and specialty tools for new cars coming out. It’s a constant thing.”
And all of the new updates come at a cost. Dosch said he probably spends around $10,000 to $12,000 a year on tools and equipment.
He admits that he’s never going to have everything he needs, so they do the best with what they have.
“You learn a lot,” Dosch said. “There are different ways to do things, and it can always be better.”