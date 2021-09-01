Trish Brown faces eviction from her Milton home in addition to other chaotic life circumstances. Shortly after paying rent with aid she received from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program, Brown received a notice of tenancy termination, meaning she could be evicted on the last day of August, which was Tuesday.
Brown described her life over the past few years as a series of hardships leaving her spiraling in a constant state of panic and anxiety. After leaving her job as an accounts payable clerk during a stressful time with her ex-partner, Brown said she was unable to find steady work. Currently, she works temporary construction jobs. Much of the money she earns is spent paying bills and child support, so covering her rent is a struggle.
In the five years since she lost custody of her son, Brown says she feels a sense of helplessness. “I haven’t been able to be a part of his life,” she said.
And with her son turning 18 soon, Brown feels cut out of the next step in his life.
“It’s a lot. It’s overwhelming,” she said.
Now with the possibility of being kicked out of her home, Brown says the anxiety has become even more exasperating.
“I guess I’m just maxed out,” she said.
According to Brown, the notice she received cited no specific reason for the termination of her lease. In the past she was late paying rent, but with WERA aid she was able to at least pay. With this latest development, she fears a descent into homelessness is inevitable.
Brown’s landlord could not be reached for comment.
She is not alone.
Since the pandemic ravaged the country and brought the economy nearly to a halt, many faced decreased wages or unemployment, which put a strain on household finances. At the peak of the crisis, the unemployment rate in Wisconsin spiked to 14.8% in April 2020 and only started to rebound to prepandemic rates over the past seven months. Despite the uptick in jobs and a more optimistic outlook, remnants of hard times linger.
Michael Basford, director of the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s interagency Council on Homelessness, said the fallout of the economic downturn has left tens of thousands of Wisconsin households in untenable situations.
“The closing of businesses and loss of work opportunities have been major factors behind these struggles,” he said.
Despite a Centers for Disease Control-directed moratorium on evictions in effect in 2020, many landlords used an exception to turn out tenants who violated their lease agreements. In April, The Gazette reported anecdotal cases in which landlords raise issues that they previously overlooked but are now using as justifications for eviction.
On Aug. 26, the U.S. Supreme Court ended the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium, ruling the CDC had exceeded its authority. The ruling puts the fate of hundreds of thousands of renters nationwide in jeopardy. It remains to be seen how soon landlords will file evictions for back rent owed or whether local governments will enact their own moratoriums.
While there are resources for struggling renters—such as Janesville’s Everyone Cooperating to Help Others (also known as ECHO) and the WERA program that has assisted Brown—increased demand has led to long wait lists. Community Action, the organization that distributes WERA funds, had to increase staff due to this demand.
Community Action’s community programs director Elizabeth Knapp-Spooner said her organization is working with roughly 850 people in need of housing assistance. That caseload has resulted in longer processing times.
For Brown, the future is unknown. She wants to raise awareness somehow, to rally people behind people like herself who are struggling but don’t want to be seen as charity cases.
“I don’t want money, I don’t want a handout, she said. “I just want someone to help me.”