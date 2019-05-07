Nicholas Kuzoff, a student at Whitewater High School, and Marilla Smith, a student at Milton High School, each received the National Merit Scholarships of $2,500 from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The scholarship awards students for their academic skills, accomplishments and potential for success at university. Kuzoff and Smith are among 7,600 finalists to earn the “Merit Scholar” title.

Scholars were selected from a pool of more than 15,000 student semifinalists. A committee of college admission officers and high school counselors evaluated submissions and awarded scholars based on academic record, scores on two standardized tests, contribution and leadership in school or community activities, submitted essays and recommendations from high school officials.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.