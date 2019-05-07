Nicholas Kuzoff, a student at Whitewater High School, and Marilla Smith, a student at Milton High School, each received the National Merit Scholarships of $2,500 from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The scholarship awards students for their academic skills, accomplishments and potential for success at university. Kuzoff and Smith are among 7,600 finalists to earn the “Merit Scholar” title.

Scholars were selected from a pool of more than 15,000 student semifinalists. A committee of college admission officers and high school counselors evaluated submissions and awarded scholars based on academic record, scores on two standardized tests, contribution and leadership in school or community activities, submitted essays and recommendations from high school officials.