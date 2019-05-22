MILTON

The concessions stand at Milton’s splash pad will stay open thanks to a city council decision to allow nonprofits to rent it.

The council Tuesday unanimously approved an application that will let nonprofits rent the stand to raise money for their organizations.

City officials cut the concessions stand from the 2019 budget because it was rarely used and losing money, according to a city memo.

A few organizations have already approached the city about renting the stand, said Al Hulick, city administrator.

Nonprofits will pay a $100 refundable security deposit upfront to cover damages if they occur.

If the city finds the $100 deposit prevents nonprofits from participating and damages are not a concern, the city might drop the deposit next summer, Hulick said.

Organizations will be required to remove all items from the stand after their shifts are over and keep the space clean. Only people affiliated with the organization will be permitted in the stand.

The application also requires organizations to comply with Rock County Public Health Department rules and regulations.

Council member Ryan Holbrook said he is glad to see the stand used for something.

City staff is determining how to set up a schedule for renting the stand, said administrative assistant Inga Cushman.

Also Tuesday, the city’s plan commission approved a site plan for Blackhawk Community Credit Union to make exterior alterations to 110 Parkview Drive for its new branch.

The site previously housed Milton Savings Bank, Parker Community Credit Union and Educators Credit Union, according to a city memo.

Exterior alterations had to be approved by the plan commission because of zoning laws.

The credit union will make façade alterations and landscaping improvements and will replace the parking lot, install a new garbage corral and add an arch outside the entryway that is synonymous with its brand.

The credit union also will improve the interior, including replacing carpet, modifying the bathroom, replacing countertops and painting, according to an email to the city from Penny Schultz, director of support services.