MILTON
A Milton High School teacher who is retiring after being convicted of defecating in a public park has been on paid leave since Nov. 25, according to school district documents obtained by the Milton Courier.
Kari Klebba, Milton School District communications and community outreach coordinator, said the district could not say why Churchwell has been on leave because the district is not able to comment on personnel matters.
His leave will continue until Thursday, which is the date of his retirement, according to Churchwell’s retirement paperwork signed Dec. 11.
Churchwell, 60, of N6638 Aspen Road, Elkhorn, was cited Nov. 14 for disorderly conduct and agreed to pay a $365 fine plus $5,705 in restitution. He had been defecating—sometimes several times per day—outside of and on a building at Natureland Park in the town of Whitewater since 2017, according to Walworth County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Churchwell has been using his accrued all-purpose time, Human Resources Director Chris Tukiendorf said.
Churchwell began working for the school district in 1990. His salary at retirement is $73,995.
Holly Nelson, who previously served as the district’s library media specialist, will take over Churchwell’s Advanced Placement English classes, according to a memo from Klebba. The memo states Nelson is an experienced educator and will provide students “the quality education they deserve and expect from our district.”
The documents were released to the Milton Courier on Tuesday in response to an open records request filed Dec. 19.