MILTON
Junction Pub owner Mike Jacobson closed his bar Tuesday and Wednesday after he heard that a patron might have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We heard there was a gentleman in the bar over the weekend that had tested positive. Whether that’s true or not, we don’t know,” said Jacobson, who closed the bar at 130 Merchant Row at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Employees wanted to get tested for the virus, he said, which prompted the temporary closing.
Jacobson said he didn’t know the patron, but he had heard Wednesday that another test of the same person was negative.
“We were just taking kind of the safe route,” Jacobson said. “We didn’t have a case that was confirmed at the Junction Pub. No one had any symptoms or anything like that. We just wanted to make our staff feel safe and disinfect the entire building again and do the right thing, we feel.”
Of the six or seven employees who wanted to be tested, two or three have tested negative so far, Jacobson said late Wednesday afternoon.
He said the bar could reopen as soon as Thursday.
A couple of doors down, Scoreboard Bar & Grill at 100 Merchant Row was closed. A sign on the door said: “There has been a positive case of COVID-19 detected in our area of surrounding bars. We are closing to give us time to fully disinfect the establishment. We hope to open back up July 17.”