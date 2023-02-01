Edgerton Fire District
The Edgerton Fire District has expanded, as of Wednesday, to cover Milton and surrounding towns. 

 File photo

EDGERTON – If you live in Milton or in the immediate surrounding area, the Edgerton Fire District began as of Wednesday responding to your emergency service calls.

In an announcement Tuesday night, Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering said the district was officially ready to add the city and town of Milton, as well as other nearby towns, in an expansion approved late last year.

