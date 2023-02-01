EDGERTON – If you live in Milton or in the immediate surrounding area, the Edgerton Fire District began as of Wednesday responding to your emergency service calls.
In an announcement Tuesday night, Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering said the district was officially ready to add the city and town of Milton, as well as other nearby towns, in an expansion approved late last year.
The expanded district now stretches across 11 municipalities, including the city of Edgerton, city and town of Milton, and the towns of Koshkonong, Lima, Johnstown, Harmony, Albion, Sumner, Porter and Fulton.
The district might also soon be renamed. In his announcement Tuesday, Pickering alluded to the “launch of the integrated Edgerton-Milton Fire-EMS Department.”
District employees are being polled on potential new names, with a choice expected as early as late February, Pickering said.
“The new entity carries forward the individual 140- and 114-year heritages of the Edgerton and Milton Fire Departments providing service to our residents, businesses and visitors,” Pickering wrote.
The city of Milton had been under an agreement for fire service to be provided by the city of Janesville in 2021. Janesville did not extend that agreement but continued to serve the city until a permanent solution could be found. The city and town of Milton, as well as the towns of Johnstown, Harmony and Lima, petitioned last year to be added to the Edgerton Fire District.
Pickering in his written announcement called it “an exciting new era of fire and emergency medical service,” and touted the ability of the “new entity” to provide emergency services to more than 25,000 residents and businesses across 220 square miles in Rock, Jefferson and Dane counties.
“While fire and emergency medical services across the state are struggling to maintain operations, I give our 11 municipalities a tremendous amount of credit for rolling up their sleeves and working cooperatively together to invest in a more sustainable service delivery model,” Pickering wrote on Tuesday. “In a political era characterized by polarization, the elected officials in our 11 municipalities showed a different way forward. There was exemplary give-and-take with everyone looking at the better collective good, versus looking at just their colloquial self-interest.”
Future stations
The expanded district starts out with two stations. Officials in both Edgerton and Milton hope that there might eventually be four operating in their two communities to serve the entire district.
The existing Milton Fire Station is at 614 W. Madison Avenue, in Milton.
Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said last summer that the facility is “probably not optimal” in the long term. A city of Milton referendum has been floated to build a second fire station in the area of Highways 59 and M, near Highway 26. A plan has also been floated to replace the existing facility.
The existing Edgerton Fire Station is at 621 N. Main St., in Edgerton Pickering said last summer that another station has been eyed to be built in one of two locations in Newville, within a mile of I-39/90, along Highway 59.
Additional stations would be signs of progress, Pickering said.
“Locations of the new fire-EMS stations are designed to significantly improve overall response times with 99.5% of urban areas within an average five-minute response and a 228% response times in the rural portions of the department coverage area,” Pickering said.
Election politics
The reconfigured fire district is a top issue for Milton mayoral candidates in the upcoming April 4 election.
Tom Chesmore, a former Milton firefighter and former mayor, is challenging incumbent Mayor Anissa Welch on April 4. Chesmore has referred to Milton joining the Edgerton Fire District a “fiasco” and has called it an effort to “demoralize the fire department.”
Chesmore says response times will get worse when Milton is in the district and it won’t be a “frugal way” to spend taxpayer dollars.
“I find it unfortunate that we have council members and a mayor who went through with the (Edgerton) district. These decisions are being made by people who don’t have the foggiest idea of how to run a fire department,” Chesmore said in January.
Welch touted her city’s history of mergers, particularly with Milton and Milton Junction, to form what today is the city of Milton.
“We have worked to strongly collaborate. We had two separate municipalities. It’s hard to merge. It’s hard for staff,” Welch said last month. “We have a lot of pride and history in our own fire department.”