MILTON — In the wake of Tuesday’s failed $9.5 million Milton School District operating referendum, Superintendent Rich Dahman said administrators and school board members are eyeing budget cuts.
Over the next two months that could include weighing job cuts and student program reductions.
“About 75% of our budget is staff and we will have to have less staff, which will lead to larger class sizes and fewer opportunities for students,” Dahman said.
As a starting point on where cuts should occur, the district will look toward the community, Dahman said. He and other administrators said they expect to soon schedule community question-and-answer sessions to “try to determine plans to best address long-term planning concerns.”
Dahman also said the district’s plans will reflect the state budget, which he said has not been favorable to school districts in recent years.
“Our discussions have been about additional funding out of the state and that hasn’t been the trend lately,” Dahman said.
Administrators and school board members have said they have felt the crunch of rising prices with inflation and falling state aid, and an ongoing operational referendum has only helped so much. The district is in the second year of a five-year, nonrecurring $2.5 million operating referendum, approved in November 2020.
Before the school board voted in January to put Tuesday’s question on the ballot, Business Services Director Carey Bradley told the board there would be shortfalls even with the current referendum still on the books and if per-pupil state aid were to increase as much as $250.
That $250 figure was an estimate for the upcoming year, but still a reduction because of student enrollment, which has decreased. Before this school year, the district received $44.7 million in state aid, 3% less than last year.
The district has also struggled with not receiving an increase in per-pupil aid in six of the last eight years. And it has been relying on one-time funding sources, particularly COVID-19 relief monies. During this school year, the district has spent $920,000 in COVID relief monies. In recent months, the school board has railed state legislators to increase state aid.
Milton has also not been alone in presenting operating referendums to voters.
In 2022, 92 districts in the state asked local voters for additional funds through operational referendums, with 76 approving them.
On Tuesday, 52 more operational referendums were on the ballot, including in Fort Atkinson, Beloit and Parkview. None of those passed. Other districts in surrounding counties, including Waterloo, Cambridge, Monona Grove and East Troy approved operating referendums on Tuesday.
Milton School Board member Dave Holterman, also a member of the board’s finance committee, was among those criticizing legislators.
“It’s troubling to me that every scenario we’ve looked at projects shortfalls. It’s not a symptom of the Milton School District. It’s a statewide issue,” Holterman said at a January school board meeting. “There’s no indication the state is going to fix this.”
Dahman would not say if he would propose another referendum in 2024, saying it is “way too early for consideration for that.”
“I think the important point — because it’s the district’s point of view and I think it’s the board’s point of view — is that the next step is to figure out the budget and to figure out what is coming out of the state,” Dahman said.
An operational referendum was also approved in November 2016 with 52.4% approval. That, too, was for $2.5 million per year over a five-year period.