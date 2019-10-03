MILTON

Multiple students at Milton High School received disciplinary action for forming an "offensive symbol" on the gym floor Monday morning, District Superintendent Rich Dahman said in a press release Thursday.

Dahman told The Gazette he couldn't say anything more on the subject, but he said in the release that the district is handling the situation.

"Our number one priority is to maintain a safe and positive learning environment for all students," the statement reads.

In the statement, Dahman says the district has "addressed" the incident but doesn't give details of any punishment.

"To that end, the District has policies and procedures in place designed to address such issues. We are confident that our school and district administration have promptly investigated this incident and addressed it with the students in accordance with our policies."

The district will not be commenting on the matter further, he said.