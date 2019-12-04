MILTON

The Milton School District “exceeds expectations,” according to 2018-19 report cards released last month by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

All seven of the district’s schools achieved ratings of “meets expectations” or higher.

Consolidated Elementary School again had the highest score in the state with 99.2.

The annual report cards are based on test scores, student growth, the district’s ability to close gaps among disparate groups of students, absenteeism, students being on-track for graduation and student post-high school readiness.

Superintendent Rich Dahman talked about the school report card at the Nov. 25 school board meeting.

“We’re really happy with our overall score,” Dahman said.

The Milton School District achieved an overall score of 78.7, which fits into the state’s category of “exceeds expectations”.

That’s up 4 points from the previous report card.

“When you’re scoring that high, to continue to grow is very impressive,” Dahman said.

The district scored above the state average in three of four priority areas: student achievement, closing gaps, and on-track and post-secondary readiness.

Dahman said the one area the district fell below state average was student growth.

“That area’s broken down into English language arts and math,” he said. “In both of those areas, state average was 33, and we were at 32.1.”

Although Dahman said there’s not a perfect method for measuring schools or academic success for students, he said the state report card gives some good information on the district and its schools.

“When we look at other area schools and some of our comparable districts in our area as well as similar districts around the state,” he said, “we are really happy with where we are.”

Dahman shared other highlights:

Harmony Elementary achieved a rating of “significantly exceeds expectations.”

Milton high, East and West elementary, and Northside intermediate schools achieved a rating of “exceeds expectations.”

“We don’t typically do comparisons in that overall score between our different levels of schools because elementary, middle and high school scores are weighted differently,” he said. “A straight score comparison doesn’t tell you the entire picture.”

Dahman said the scores are taken into account when school improvement plans are made.

Also taken into consideration is social and emotional learning, he said. Throughout the year, he said the district looks at universal screeners, the school connections survey and a wide variety of school and classroom assessment and benchmarks.

“Our next steps are continuing to look for ways that we can improve across all content areas,” he said. “I think that’s part of the reason that we score so well and our student achievement is so high. ... We want to continue to look for ways to keep getting better.”