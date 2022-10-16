A Milton School District employee has resigned over what police called inappropriate conversations on social media, and the police chief said no illegal activity took place.
On Sept. 13, the Milton Police Department was made aware of inappropriate conversations that took place between juvenile students and a school district employee on social media.
The Milton School Board accepted the resignation Oct. 10.
“The investigation initially determined that two juvenile students friend-requested the staff member on the app,” Police Chief Scott Marquardt said. “One posed as a 22-year-old college student and the other posed as a 20-year-old college student.”
During the investigation, a conversation was discovered between the staff member and a third juvenile outside of the school district.
“The staff member knew that the third student was a juvenile,” Marquardt said. “Those conversations can be characterized as communication appropriate between adults but inappropriate between an adult and a juvenile.”
The police department determined that no illegal activity took place and that no nude photos were shared.
“As no criminal acts occurred and because of the involvement of the juveniles, no additional information will be released by the Milton Police Department,” Marquardt said.
