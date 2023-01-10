The Milton School Board’s finance committee on Wednesday will consider putting a referendum question on the April 4 ballot as the district projects budget shortfalls even before the current operational referendum sunsets.
Superintendent Rich Dahman did not say if there is a targeted dollar amount or if the district would eye a recurring or nonrecurring measure. The district is in the second year of a five-year, nonrecurring $2.5 million referendum.
Dahman told the school board that without a fresh referendum, cuts to programs and staffing are imminent, which would lead to fewer opportunities for students, larger class sizes and larger workloads for district employees. The district is also grappling with what to do as some ongoing costs were covered by $920,000 in COVID-19 relief funding this school year.
“The board will have to consider the impact of a referendum on taxpayers but also the impact on students,” Dahman said.
According to budget projections from Business Services Director Carey Bradley, the district faces shortfalls even with the current referendum still on the books and if per-pupil aid were to increase as much as $250. The district received $44.7 million in state aid prior to this school year, which was a 3% reduction because of decreasing student enrollment.
The district has also had to deal with inflation, which has led to 3% to 5% growth in expenses, Bradley said.
If the district were to receive no increase in student aid and without a referendum, the district could have a shortfall of between $2.8 million and $3.7 million in 2023-24, according to Bradley’s projections. They also showed that iIn 2026-27, the first year after the current referendum sunsets, the district would have a shortfall of between $10.5 million and $14.7 million if state revenue stays flat from now until then.
“We are not going to know what (legislators’) decisions are until summer,” Bradley said. “We found out that we need to take action.”
Board member Dave Holterman, who is also a finance committee member, said he would support moving forward with a referendum question and hoped others on the board would also.
“It’s troubling to me that every scenario we’ve looked at projects shortfalls. It’s not a symptom of the Milton School District. It’s a statewide issue,” Holterman said. “There’s no indication the state is going to fix this.”
When asked by a Gazette reporter in November about the prospect of a referendum, Dahman did not rule out a referendum occurring in the district, nor did he say it would happen.
The finance committee meeting is scheduled for noon Wednesday at the district office, 448 E. High St.
