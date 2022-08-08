MILTON
Under a revised mission statement, the Milton School District will preserve its core values, but is now putting action steps behind them.
The Milton School Board unanimously approved adjustments to four of the five pillars in its mission statement during its Aug. 8 meeting, with tweaks that put dates and specific guidance, such as its recent Portrait of a Graduate document, at the forefront. Board member Dave Holterman was absent.
The board plans to vote on revisions to the fifth pillar, facilities and services, next month.
The revisions come as administrators look to develop multi-year, district-wide goals, a memo from superintendent Rich Dahman to the school board states.
“Once these district goals are set, they will be used by each school’s leadership teams to develop their school-wide goals for the coming year,” the memo states.
The district’s mission statement was last passed in 2018.
The draft revision document switched most of the mission statement goals from high-level concepts – such as “empower all students to maximize education experiences” and “promote a healthy culture” – to defined actions such as meeting the graduate profile framework and implementing student social-emotional learning screener by certain dates. By August 2023, the district wants to have its social-emotional screener in place, and a year later, the district will expect staff to have developed grade-level goals so students can meet expectations outlined in the graduate profile.
The new framework also adds a focus areas section, replacing another that detailed specific standardized tests and surveys the district uses to define progress.
Dahman called the revision a working document, stating that it was a framework for the schools to follow as they build their own site-based goals. Dahman added that he would go back to administration and have them put together a plan on how they determine whether the outlined goals are being met.
Parent Tracy Hannah, the only person to offer public comment, told the board she felt like the revised version removed “all of the personal aspects” of the district’s mission. She added that she felt like it was written by a computer program without emotion.
“It is also discouraging to see that all specific references to parents or guardians are being lumped into the word ‘stakeholder,’” she said. “As an engaged parent, it is disappointing to be lumped into a category with those that may not be as invested in the success of my student or our schools,” she said.
Board member Rick Mullen responded to Hannah’s comment, stating that just because something isn’t spelled out on its mission statement doesn’t mean the district won’t continue to do it.
“I like this document, and I think it talks about what we do well, but things we can also continue to improve on – which is what we always need to be working towards,” Mullen said.