The Milton School District will induct five members into its Wall of Fame this year after creating the hall of honor last year.

MILTON — The Milton School District will again recognize those who have contributed to the district, adding a second class to its Wall of Honor.

The district announced five new Wall of Honor members — Dennis Campion, Jon Cruzan, Lawrence Dickhoff, Bob Johnson and Scott Mori — in the 2023 class. They will be recognized during the high school’s homecoming week in September, including a ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Jon Platts Performing Arts Center at the high school, 114 High St. Campion, Dickhoff and Mori will be posthumously inducted.

