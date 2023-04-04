MILTON — The Milton School District will again recognize those who have contributed to the district, adding a second class to its Wall of Honor.
The district announced five new Wall of Honor members — Dennis Campion, Jon Cruzan, Lawrence Dickhoff, Bob Johnson and Scott Mori — in the 2023 class. They will be recognized during the high school’s homecoming week in September, including a ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Jon Platts Performing Arts Center at the high school, 114 High St. Campion, Dickhoff and Mori will be posthumously inducted.
Campion was a graduate of the class of 1985. After being a standout athlete at the high school level and collegiately, he volunteered in Milton in athletics.
“Campion embodied the ideals of true sportsmanship both on and off the field of play,” a March 31 district press release stated. “As a player, coach, referee and friend to all, Campion’s positive impact on the Milton community will endure for generations to come.”
Cruzan was a graduate of the high school in 1968, and then graduated from Milton College in 1972. The release referred to him as a “tireless supporter and promoter” of the district and a “community catalyst.” He co-founded the Milton Area Youth Center.
Dickhoff graduated from Milton Union High School in 1928 and Milton College in 1933. He was Milton’s first mayor. Dickhoff was nominated by local historian Doug Welch.
“L.J. Dickhoff was Milton’s first mayor and due to his efforts in the mid-60s was a guiding force in the merging of the two villages (Milton and Milton Junction). He is perhaps the most transformative figure in Milton during the mid-portion of the last century,” Welch, who was a 2022 Wall of Honor inductee, said.
Mori graduated from Milton Union High School in 1960. He was an outdoorsman and spent time at Storrs Lake. Mori earned a PH. D. in botany from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He spent 40 years working at the New York Botanical Gardens, particularly as the Nathaniel Lord Britton curator of botany until 2014.
Johnson was a hall-of-fame wrestling coach in the district, as well as a teacher. According to the release, Johnson played an integral role in shaping the district’s agricultural education program.
Johnson worked in the Milton schools for 32 years.
“I enjoyed working there and I appreciated that and all the people I worked with,” he said.
Selections for the Wall of Honor were made by a committee chaired by High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.