MILTON — With 8 of 16 precincts reporting late Tuesday night, it appeared the Milton School District’s $9.5 million operating referendum had been rejected by voters, according to unofficial results posted on the Rock County and Jefferson County websites.
Of the reported votes in Rock County at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4,064 were “no” and 2,615 were “yes.”
In Jefferson County, 28 had voted against the question and 13 had voted in favor of it.
City of Janesville wards 21, 25, 28 and 36 were still outstanding, but the city of Milton and all the district’s townships, and the city of Janesville’s wards 32, 33, 34 and 35, had all reported.
None of the reporting precincts as of press time had majorities voting in favor of the referendum.
The city of Milton overwhelmingly denied the question with 1,119 voters shooting it down and only 782 voting for it. The question failed 267 to 196 in Janesville’s 32nd ward, 309-230 in Janesville’s 33rd ward, 415-304 in Janesville’s 34th ward and 3-1 in Janesville’s 35th ward.
The question did not fare well in the townships either. It failed 252-90 in Fulton, 565-434 in Harmony, 402-206 in the town of Janesville, 149-57 in Johnstown, 63-30 in Lima and 520-285 in the town of Milton.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.