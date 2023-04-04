01STOCK_MILTON_SCHOOLS01

MILTON — With 8 of 16 precincts reporting late Tuesday night, it appeared the Milton School District’s $9.5 million operating referendum had been rejected by voters, according to unofficial results posted on the Rock County and Jefferson County websites.

Of the reported votes in Rock County at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4,064 were “no” and 2,615 were “yes.”

