Milton School District opts into settlement against undisclosed vaping company

RYAN SPOEHR
Adams Publishing Group
Mar 13, 2023

MILTON — The Milton School District will join in a settlement with other school districts and municipalities in a lawsuit against an undisclosed vaping company.

Terms were not disclosed in the settlement agreement that the Milton School Board unanimously approved opting into Monday night. Those joining in the settlement are government entities across the nation seeking damages for health costs associated with vaping products.

The district joined a mass action lawsuit in 2021 against the vaping manufacturer Juul, along with school districts across the country.

Milton Superintendent Rich Dahman, per the conditions of the settlement, did not confirm or deny if Juul was the manufacturer in this settlement.

Dahman said while it's unknown how many students in the district have used vaping products, that remains a concern.

"It's a student health issue for schools and it's important for us to look out for the welfare of our students," Dahman said.

If the district did not opt into the settlement, Dahman told the school board Monday night that board members could pursue legal action separately.

"I strongly suggest not doing that. We don't have the time or resources to do that," Dahman said.