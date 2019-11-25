MILTON

The Milton School District is removing the interim tag from Rich Dahman’s title.

The school board Monday unanimously approved Dahman, who began working as interim superintendent in July, as the district’s new full-time superintendent.

Dahman originally was contracted to work through summer 2020.

He will be paid $106,969.47 for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year and $170,000 in 2020-21. The contract ends June 30, 2021.

If his contract is renewed or renegotiated, the yearly salary could not be less than the final year of the contract, $170,000.

After Dahman initially was hired, board member Tom Westrick said the district planned to begin searching for a full-time superintendent in November or December. This decision follows through on that timeline, Westrick said at Monday’s meeting.

School board President Joe Martin said earlier this month that the district had not made any plans to search for outside candidates. He said the board was “extremely happy” with the job Dahman has done.

Martin said the board was impressed with Dahman at his 90-day review and has been working to extend his contract for the last few months.

“I think it will be beneficial to the community and the school district," he said. "...I think this helps us establish good leadership and a good path forward.”

Martin said board members admired how easily Dahman assimilated into the district, which is implementing a facilities referendum, and they liked his work supporting curriculum.

Dahman said he took the interim role because he wanted to keep working in education, but he was unsure what his future held. After his first few months in Milton, he now has a better idea.

“One thing that I’ve found during my time so far here in Milton is that I still very much enjoy this role, and working and being a leader in a school district is something I enjoy doing," he said.

"The second thing that I really found out is that I really enjoy doing it here. I work with some really good people here.”

He said he's excited by the idea of staying in Milton.

“I’m proud to be continuing on with the School District of Milton and looking forward to continuing to work.”

Before accepting the Milton job, Dahman had served as superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools in Winona, Minnesota, since 2017. Before that, he was superintendent of Medford Public Schools in Medford, Minnesota.

He earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Mankato State University in 1997.

Martin said the district is lucky to be able to stick with its chosen leader.

“We feel very fortunate,” Martin said. “We feel very lucky to have found Rich and to have started on a great path with him.”