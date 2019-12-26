MILTON
During a year of swirling controversy, the Milton School District in 2019 set a new high for the number of open records requests processed, officials said.
By mid-December, the district had received 127 requests, said Kari Klebba, communications and community outreach coordinator.
In June, Milton School Board President Joe Martin talked at a school board meeting about the “tremendous burden” records requests were putting on school district staff.
“The point I didn’t make and I should have emphasized is that we certainly didn’t want to avoid answering anything,” said Martin in a recent interview. “But it was going to take us a little longer than normal because of the shortages of staff. The sheer volume was sort of hitting us between the eyes.”
Martin in June called other area school districts and said he was told they had only handfuls of open records requests.
The Janesville School District, for example, responded to seven open records requests between August and mid-December, Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper said in an email. Gasper added, “We don’t typically track them—as they come in, they are assigned to staff, and then we follow up to make sure that there has been a response to the individual requesting the information.”
Martin acknowledged 2019 was unusual, with both of the district’s top two administrators resigning.
He said he doesn’t mind people asking questions and was pleased with the turnout of more than 120 people at the annual meeting in September.
“We as a school district want them to feel like they can ask a question,” he said.
Since becoming board president in April, he said, he has learned a lot and hopes to get responses to people quicker.
“If someone has a specific question, we’d like to answer it before it turns into an open records request,” he said.
Klebba, who began working for the district Nov. 25, will be “very, very good for us and help us be responsive, be on point, so that people can get answers they’re looking for with whatever the issue,” Martin said.
Topics of questions in 2019 were “all across the board,” Martin said.
Information requests came from The Gazette, the Milton Courier and Jeff Brown, who was writing for the Edgerton Reporter.
Others came from:
- Schuetz’s attorney Caitlin Madden, who on March 21 asked for records including a copies of all insurance policies that provided protection from liability and the actions of the school board members and/or employees.
- Milton resident Chuck Jackson, who ran ads critical of the Milton School Board. On Feb. 18, Jackson requested the contracts for the superintendent, director of administrative operations and business manager as well as their job descriptions. On April 17, he asked to view the school district budgets from the previous and current years.
- Former school board member Wilson Leong, who June 25 asked for an itemized and/or categorized expense report of legal fees and money paid to cover the cost of providing documentation for open records requests since Jan. 1. Leong also asked about the cost of legal services and personnel settlements since Jan. 1.
- Janie Jordan, who on July 25 requested a listing of all school district employee names, email addresses, titles and departments.
- Mal Meyer of La Crosse television station WKBT, who on Sept. 9 requested the personnel file for Michael Garrow, a former superintendent. (Garrow resigned after the 2012-13 school year following an investigation into a complaint about his conduct.)
- Tony Galli of Madison television station WKOW, who on Sept. 17 requested records released to other media, as well as the investigative report, resignation agreement, employee contract and any statement about Garrow’s separation from the district.
- Alyssa Woltring of Carlson Dettmann Consulting working with Head Start on a compensation project. On Sept. 27, she asked for the titles and pay of all support staff.
- Andrew Merica of WKOW, who on Oct. 2 asked for the number of students disciplined for vaping-related offenses in the last three years or since vaping has been prohibited in the school district
- Former school board member Rob Roy, who on Nov. 8 asked for information on the finalist candidates for director of IT, business manager and communications and community outreach coordinator for a study he’s doing on southern Wisconsin hiring trends.
- Charles Rudolph of SmartProcure, a database of government purchase orders, who on Dec. 2 requested information about purchase orders since July 10.