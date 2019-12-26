MILTON

During a year of swirling controversy, the Milton School District in 2019 set a new high for the number of open records requests processed, officials said.

By mid-December, the district had received 127 requests, said Kari Klebba, communications and community outreach coordinator.

In June, Milton School Board President Joe Martin talked at a school board meeting about the “tremendous burden” records requests were putting on school district staff.

“The point I didn’t make and I should have emphasized is that we certainly didn’t want to avoid answering anything,” said Martin in a recent interview. “But it was going to take us a little longer than normal because of the shortages of staff. The sheer volume was sort of hitting us between the eyes.”

Martin in June called other area school districts and said he was told they had only handfuls of open records requests.

The Janesville School District, for example, responded to seven open records requests between August and mid-December, Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper said in an email. Gasper added, “We don’t typically track them—as they come in, they are assigned to staff, and then we follow up to make sure that there has been a response to the individual requesting the information.”

Martin acknowledged 2019 was unusual, with both of the district’s top two administrators resigning.

He said he doesn’t mind people asking questions and was pleased with the turnout of more than 120 people at the annual meeting in September.

“We as a school district want them to feel like they can ask a question,” he said.

Since becoming board president in April, he said, he has learned a lot and hopes to get responses to people quicker.

“If someone has a specific question, we’d like to answer it before it turns into an open records request,” he said.

Klebba, who began working for the district Nov. 25, will be “very, very good for us and help us be responsive, be on point, so that people can get answers they’re looking for with whatever the issue,” Martin said.

Topics of questions in 2019 were “all across the board,” Martin said.

Information requests came from The Gazette, the Milton Courier and Jeff Brown, who was writing for the Edgerton Reporter.

Others came from: