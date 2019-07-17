MILTON

Milton’s City Council and school board approved letters of intent this week to swap land to make room for expansion at East Elementary School.

The sides will have to approve a formal offer to purchase at their upcoming meetings to make the land swap official.

The city intends to give the district 1.4 acres of South Goodrich Park south of East Elementary so the district can add on to the school, which is part of the school referendum passed in April.

City Administrator Al Hulick said the transfer of land will not alter operations at the park.

The school district will also acquire 0.19 acres of land near the rear entrance of Milton High School to give the district full ownership of its rear parking lot and 0.01 acres outside the district office.

In exchange, the city will acquire 1.34 acres of land along Municipal Drive, which would give the city ownership of the road and a storm water drainage swale the city already maintains.

The city will also add 0.12 acres of land near the Milton Public Library, giving the library four parking spots on the edge of its lot and green space that could be used for the library’s future Story Book Gardens.

Swapping land allows the city to clean up areas where property lines are split by the city and school district, Hulick said.

City Councilman Larry Laehn asked what would be done in the future if East needs more space to accommodate growth.

Hulick said it is likely space would be added elsewhere in the district because further expansion into South Goodrich Park would not be the best solution.

Milton East Principal Jen Cramer said West and East elementary schools will be landlocked after referendum work is completed, leaving Harmony Elementary School or a new school as the best options for future expansion, if needed.

The playground at East will be moved to the west side of the building to make way for expansion, said Stephen Schantz, the school district’s director of buildings and grounds.