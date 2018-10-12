MILTON
The Milton School District Strategic Planning Committee on Thursday decided to limit its potential April referendum to less than $60 million.
The committee asked representatives from Plunkett Raysich Architects to draw up facilities options costing less than $60 million and present them at next week’s committee meeting.
Members agreed that the solution to the district’s space needs must include $5.6 million in district maintenance; a new high school pool; added space for the elementary, middle and high schools; and an improved high school gymnasium.
Maintenance needs previously were estimated to cost $9.2 million.
Superintendent Tim Schigur said administrators reviewed the maintenance needs and eliminated projects that have already been addressed or will be addressed in the district’s capital maintenance plan.
The district was able to trim $3.6 million from the future referendum by:
- Moving electrical work to the capital maintenance plan.
- Removing the high school basement renovation project because it was finished this summer.
- Moving additional restroom maintenance to the capital maintenance plan.
- Making the secure high school entrance part of the high school remodeling budget.
More than 50 people attended Thursday’s community workshop.
The committee chose to fit its potential facilities resolution into a designated price range after several residents suggested that a referendum would pass only if it were less than $60 million.
Plunkett Raysich opened the meeting with five preliminary options based on past recommendations from the committee.
- Option A: $69.3 million for additions and renovations to all elementary schools without 4K additions, high school renovations without a four-station gym, middle school renovations and maintenance.
- Option B: $72.1 million for a new middle school, converting the existing middle school into an elementary school, a high school pool addition and maintenance.
- Option C: $85.1 million for a new high school, converting existing high school into a middle school, converting existing middle school into an elementary school and maintenance.
- Option D: $79.5 million for additions and renovations to all elementary schools without 4K additions, high school renovations with a four-station gym, middle school renovations and maintenance.
- Option E: $64.1 million for additions and renovations to Harmony and East elementary schools without 4K additions, high school renovations without a four-station gym, middle school renovations and maintenance.
Committee Co-chairman Joe Martin stressed that all options were preliminary and could be manipulated based on needs and costs.
Residents supported some options but said a referendum that costs less would be more likely to pass.
Any compromise the community makes on the space solution will be a compromise up, not down, Schigur said. Any solution is better than what the district has now, he said.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse