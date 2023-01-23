MILTON — Milton School Board members criticized legislators for decreases in state aid Monday before unanimously approving a $9.5 million operating referendum on the April 4 ballot.

If approved, the $9.5 million would be spread out over four years, starting in 2023-24 at $4 million. The referendum amount would vary each year. In the second and third years, the amount would be $1 million. In the last year, it would be $3.5 million.

