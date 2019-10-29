MILTON

Property tax bills issued in December will reflect a 15.99% increase in spending and 25.61% increase in taxing by the Milton School District.

The tax rate is 15.66% higher than the audited 2018-19 rate and is the first since the $59.9 million facilities referendum passed in April.

The Milton School Board voted 6-0 on Monday evening to adopt the 2019-20 budget.

Board member Brian Kvapil was absent because of a work obligation, school board President Joe Martin announced at the start of the meeting.

The budget calls for $62.51 million in spending.

Diane Pertzborn, a Baird school finance consultant serving as interim director of business services, outlined how the overall tax levy and tax rate are determined.

The district’s 2019-20 revenue limit is $34.1 million of which $21.4 million is provided through state equalization aid.

The local levy is further reduced by $87,873 of state aid. The remaining $15.27 million for the general fund will be generated by the local property tax levy.

Pertzborn said the levy totals $18.41 million after $2.9 million for debt service and $237,000 for the community service fund are added. The levy is spread across nine municipalities, based on the equalized value in each:

City of Janesville: 34.57%

City of Milton: 18.77%

Town of Harmony: 14.29%

Town of Milton: 12.70%

Town of Janesville: 9.10%

Town of Fulton: 4.51%

Town of Johnstown: 3.37%

Town of Lima: 1.37%

Town of Koshkonong: 1.30%

The budget is the first to include payments on the district’s $59.9 million referendum.

According to an Oct. 28 memo by Pertzborn to the school board: “the district begins principal and interest payments in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Total expenditures will fluctuate during the next few years as construction projects are completed.”

Of the $9.26 tax rate, $1.46 goes toward the referendum debt service fund, $7.68 goes to the general fund and 12 cents goes to the community service fund.

Property owners might experience fluctuations in the school portion of their levy because of changes in the value of their municipality and/or changes to their assessment.

In addition to school taxes, property tax bills include taxes from municipalities, counties and technical colleges.