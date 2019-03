MILTON

Rick Mullen, a candidate for Milton School Board in the April 2 election, will hold three listening sessions in March, according to a news release.

The times and dates are 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5; 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16; and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20.

All sessions will meet in the Red Hawk Room at the Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St.