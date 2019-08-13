MILTON

All 4-year-old kindergarten students in the Milton School District will be eligible to take the bus to school next year regardless of where they live.

The school board on Monday unanimously approved offering busing services to all families of 4K students. Previously, students had to live more than 2 miles from school to be eligible.

The expansion makes 30 more families eligible for 4K busing. It is unknown how many of those would choose to use the services, board member and transportation committee chairwoman Karen Hall said.

The committee is considering offering group pickup points in neighborhoods with more than one student riding the bus to reduce stops, Hall said.

Jennifer Cramer, Milton East principal and 4K program coordinator, said expanding busing availability would bring no additional cost to the district this year.

There is no concern that opening up the busing program to more 4K students would lead to overcrowded buses, Hall said.

As a parent, Hall said, she liked the idea of eliminating the need for some 4K students—who are typically younger than 5 years old—having to walk home or to other locations to get transportation.

Board member Mike Pierce echoed Hall, saying he thought it was a good idea.

Many area schools offer similar busing options to 4K students, Hall said.

Hall also updated the board on implementation of the “Here Comes the Bus” app that the board approved in June.

The district will begin offering the app in November. The district previously expected the app to be available at the beginning of the school year, Hall said.

The later start date will save the district money because the app will cost $7 per day, Hall said. The district initially estimated the yearly expense to be $36,540.

The school district’s transportation provider GO Riteway developed the app, which allows users to see in real time where the school bus is and whether it’s on schedule.

The app would be valuable to the 2,200 district families that use busing services, Hall said.