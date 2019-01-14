01STOCK_MILTON_WATERTOWER

MILTON

Milton-based Freedom Graphic Systems is one of 28 finalists for the state's Manufacturer of the Year Award.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, accounting firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause and law firm Michael Best & Friedrich sponsor the annual program, according to a news release.

The program recognizes manufacturers across industries and of various sizes for "their commitment to good business practices, innovative processes, and productivity enhancements to help drive Wisconsin’s economy," according to the release.

Four companies will be named Grand Award winners from categories based on size at a ceremony Feb. 21 in Milwaukee. 

For information on the event, visit wimoty.com or call 800-362-7301.

