MILTON

Pam Snow worried each storm that rolled through Milton would be the one to peel off her shingles.

The roof of Snow's house on Basswood Lane had not been replaced in 21 years, and she was nervous bad weather would leave her and her dog Emmylou under water.

When Snow read about the city's new residential exterior grant program in the Milton Courier, she knew it would be in her best interest to apply, she said.

Snow was the first person to complete a project with grant money in the program's inaugural year.

City Administrator Al Hulick said the program's success has prompted the city to do it again next year with a more formalized application process.

Only $1,000 remains available of the $25,000 the city offered in grants this year, Hulick said.

Snow's grant application shows her roof prior to being fixed, looking patchy and in spots loose and detached from the house.

The proposal from a contractor Pam submitted with her application said Pam's roof showed evidence of hail damage. The chimney needed to be removed. The project totaled $6,500.

The program provides matching grants up to $5,000 for qualifying residents looking to improve the exterior of their homes with projects that would make aesthetic improvements visible from a public right-of-way. The program is funded with TIF dollars.

The city has approved seven projects since the program launched in April, Hulick said.

More people applied for the program than the city had funds for, Hulick said. Those who did not receive funding this year are encouraged to apply in 2020.

Snow and her late husband, Irvin Snow, built the house in 1976, she said.

Snow likely would have waited longer to replace her roof had she not received $3,250 from the city, which was half the cost of the project, she said.

The process to receive the grant went quickly and smoothly, Snow said. She encouraged anyone who qualifies to apply.

Snow said she is proud of how her home looks and has received many compliments from neighbors.

Hulick believes the intent of the program has been effectuated.

The city council and Mayor Anissa Welch have committed to improving the city's housing stock, Hulick said.

"It is not only benefiting those property owners but also owners in the vicinity," Hulick said.