MILTON

More single-family housing could be coming to Milton after the city council approved a developer's agreement earlier this week for a subdivision on North Janesville Street.

The city reached the agreement with Bonson Construction to establish 31 lots on 15 acres. The company has built homes in both Milton and Janesville.

The next step is for Bonson to bring a final plat for the subdivision to the city for approval, which the company plans to do before 2020, Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said.

The company wouldn't be able to start construction until the final plat is approved, including plans for draining, utilities, sidewalks, roadways and other infrastructure, and the company has all the proper permits.

Hulick said the city went a long time without seeing residential growth but that in the last few years, growth is at an “unprecedented” level in the city.

“It’s an additional development that’s occurring within the city that further demonstrates the growth that Milton is seeing,” Hulick said.

Bonson would pay for the development, including roads, sidewalks and water works. The city won’t spend any tax increment financing or other money on the project, Hulick said.

Cost for the lots isn’t set in stone, Hulick said. The current median cost for developing a lot in the city is $19,000. The median home cost is $152,000.

The city has striven to improve multi-family housing in the region, and this single-family project will also help Milton accommodate growth, Hulick said. He said that the region, including Janesville, Edgerton and Beloit, has a housing shortage.

“Multi-family (housing) has long been deficient in this region, and now both communities (Janesville and Milton) have approved development of multi-family complexes. I think that certainly will help alleviate the demand that exists there,” he said.

As for the single-family housing problem, Hulick said projects like the Bonson development can help. Telling whether or not the recent housing growth is sufficient will take time, Hulick said.

“Single-family (housing) development has lagged behind since the economy turned out of the Great Recession,” Hulick said. “It took it a while to rebound … but both communities now are seeing growth in their single-family sectors, as well. Will it be enough? The market will determine that."