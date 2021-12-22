MCR_211216_LIBRARY_01
Visitors enter the Milton Public Library.

 Anthony Wahl

MILTON

The Milton Public Library announced it will close for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The library will be closed from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 and again from Dec. 31 through Jan. 1, according to a library news release.

