The Milton Public Library has received multiple grants from the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation and Wisconsin Humanities.
The $5,000 grant will go toward the Story Gardens, an open-air branch of the library that will promote literacy. The foundation supports charities, educational initiatives and organizations aimed to build strong families and healthy kids, according to a news release.
The StoryWalk at the Story Gardens will feature “seventeen stations made with powder coated aluminum and a frame with a poly-carbonate sheet to protect book pages,” according to the release. The StoryWalk is expected to be installed in early spring 2022.
The library also received a $600 mini-grant from Wisconsin Humanities. The grant will go toward the creation of travel kits that will feature travel guides, cookbooks, DVDs, games, local music CDs and more from popular travel locations.
“The travel kits would be perfect for those traveling to the various destinations, those who simply want to learn more about the people, culture and history of each location, or those who reminisce about past travel experiences,” said Ashley Colstad, Milton Public Library’s public information coordinator, in a news release.
