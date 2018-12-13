JANESVILLE
A rubber chicken made Osiris Jones one of the happiest kids in the world Wednesday night.
Osiris, a 7-year-old student at Milton West Elementary School, had a cart of goodies worth more than $200, but the bright yellow honking rubber chicken was all he could focus on. It was one gift he bought for himself during the Milton Police Department’s first Shop with a Cop outing.
It was a rule that the kids had to pick out at least one item for themselves, Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt said.
It turns out when you let kids loose in a toy store—or in the toy department at the Janesville Walmart—they forget about themselves and are thrilled to buy presents for friends and family.
Shop With a Cop pairs police officers with kids for a Christmas shopping spree to give the children, who might not otherwise have the opportunity, a chance to buy presents for themselves or others.
The Milton Police Department has helped the Janesville Police Department with its Shop With a Cop event in the past. JPD hosted its event at Blain’s Farm and Fleet on Dec. 5.
This year, Walmart offered to host Janesville police, who passed the invitation on to Milton’s department, Marquardt said.
Walmart paid for 12 students in the Milton School District to spend $227 each on gifts. The focus is on Christmas, and kids were advised not to spend money on needed items like groceries or toilet paper, Marquardt said.
Some kids stretched their dollars as far as they could, filling their carts with a mix of items. Kayden Roehl had a different strategy: He chose to spend his allowance on one item, an Xbox One gaming console.
Kayden, an 8-year-old student at Milton West, was paired with Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy Emily Miller.
Miller said Shop With a Cop is her favorite community event and that she has participated in it for multiple years. This is the first time she has seen a kid buy one big-ticket item, she said.
Kayden’s grandmother, Thelma Kettle, was thrilled to hear he was chosen for the event. Kettle has been raising Kayden and his siblings since their mother died.
His mother did not always have good interactions with police, Kettle said, so she is glad to see Kayden have a positive experience.
Any positive interaction a child has with an adult is good for the child’s development, school social worker Dani Robb said.
Robb and Verlene Orr, another school social worker, helped the district find children to participate, they said.
Kayden said his favorite thing about Christmas is spending time with family and opening gifts, he said.
When asked if he would share his Xbox with his siblings, he thought for a minute but eventually said yes, with a grin.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse