MILTON

The Milton Plan Commission on Tuesday night approved a site plan for a pavilion to be erected at Milton Area Veterans Memorial Park.

A group of community members led by Mike Fredrick will donate the pavilion to the city once it is built, Fredrick said.

The pavilion is expected to cost $250,000 to build, but the group only needs to raise about $150,000 because local contractors are planning to donate labor, Fredrick said.

Donors have committed about $70,000 to the project since Fredrick began fundraising earlier in the year. He went to the commission for site plan approval so he can begin securing donations, Fredrick said.

The pavilion will include restrooms, a kitchen area and a seating area with a roof, City Administrator Al Hulick said.

Once the pavilion is donated, the city will handle maintenance, he said.

The pavilion will give veterans and their families a place to sit and enjoy a meal while visiting the memorial. It will show Milton continues to support its veterans, Fredrick said.

In 2014, Milton residents Richard Fry and Wendell Sisson led a $70,000 expansion at the park, which included the addition of three granite monuments, 12 benches, landscaping, a patio and a walkway of inscribed bricks. That work added to a memorial created in 2012 by local Eagle Scout Wesley Helmeid.

The plan commission also told Fredrick to add the following to the site plan:

A parking plan that would increase the number of parking stalls up to 18 for the park.

A grading plan to show the drainage pattern and storage.

A tally of the light fixtures and foot candles of power.

Fredrick, a longtime Milton resident and farmer, is not a veteran, but many of his family members are, including his son, Jacob Fredrick, who is stationed in Germany with the Air Force, he said.

Fry approached Fredrick early this year and asked if Fredrick would lead organizing and fundraising efforts for the pavilion. Fredrick began discussing the idea with people he knew and found overwhelming support for the idea, he said.

Construction is likely to begin Aug. 1, Fredrick said. He hopes the pavilion can be completed by Veterans Day.

Those interested in donating can pick up a donation form at city hall.