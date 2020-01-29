MILTON
Milton has hired its first city engineer, a move city administrators believe will save money.
Mark Langer will start as city engineer Monday, March 2, City Administrator Al Hulick said.
Langer is a consulting engineer with Madison-based Baxter & Woodman, an engineering firm often contracted by the city.
In an October memo to the city council, Hulick outlined costs associated with continuing to contract for engineering services with Baxter & Woodman. In the past four years, the city has been billed for an average of 2,439 hours at an average cost of $277,812.
The salary and benefits for an in-house engineer are about $117,681, according to the memo.
“We know that this approach will likely save the city and developers approximately $85,900 to $120,000 annually,” Hulick wrote.
Langer will be paid a salary of $87,550 and will receive the same benefits offered other city employees, Hulick wrote recently in an email.
Langer grew up in Milton and is a 2002 graduate of Milton High School. He earned a civil engineering degree from UW-Platteville in 2007 and began working with Baxter and Woodman shortly thereafter, he said.
He lives in Janesville, and he and his wife, Amy, have three children.
Langer said he became interested in the in-house position to be closer to home and serve the community in which he was raised.
Langer said he began working more closely with the city about a year ago and is familiar with the city's projects.