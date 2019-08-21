MADISON

The man who died in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 90/39 on Tuesday was Colin J. Lukas, 23, of Milton, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department announced.

The crash was reported at about 4:57 a.m. north of Avalon Road south of Janesville.

Lukas was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Department on Wednesday confirmed he died of injuries suffered in the crash, according to a news release.

Additional testing is underway. The State Patrol is investigating.

Authorities reported Tuesday that a pickup truck hit the rear of a southbound semitrailer truck, and then a pickup driven by Lukas hit the other pickup truck, blocking the southbound lanes.