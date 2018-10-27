01STOCK_AMBULANCE_GENERIC1

TOWN OF HARMONY

A Milton man was identified as the victim of a fatal traffic crash Thursday in the town of Harmony, according to the Rock County medical examiner’s office.

Friedo L. Hillmann, 78, died of injuries from the crash, which was reported about 9:09 a.m. Thursday near North County M and North Tarrant Road, according to a Saturday news release announcing preliminary results from the autopsy.

Hillmann was taken to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead shortly after his arrival, the release states.

No other details about the crash were included in the release. 

More testing is underway, and the Rock County sheriff’s and medical examiner’s offices are still investigating the death, according to the release.

