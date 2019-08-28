MILTON

A 72-year-old man died Wednesday while mowing his lawn.

He was mowing his ditch line on North Clear Lake Road just northwest of Milton in a riding lawn mower with a cab around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The mower tipped and the man was pinned to the ground, Sgt. Andrew Reed with the Rock County Sheriff's Office told The Gazette.

The Milton Fire Department responded, and a medical professional performed "life-saving measures" for 35 minutes before pronouncing him dead, Reed said.

The exact cause of death was unknown Wednesday night.