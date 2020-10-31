TOWN OF MILTON
A man died when the tractor he was driving tipped over on a bridge Saturday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies and Milton firefighters responded to the accident at 1:12 p.m. in a field off East County N in the town of Milton.
They found a 69-year-old Milton man pinned against a tree, according to a news release.
The man had been driving an International Harvester 640 tractor that was pulling a New Idea corn picker across an old concrete bridge over Otter Creek when the picker started to go over the edge of the bridge, according to the release.
The man stopped and called his son, who brought a skid loader to pull the picker back onto the bridge, according to the release.
The man then tried to reverse the tractor off the bridge, and as he did, a section of concrete gave way and fell into the creek, causing the tractor to overturn, pinning the man against a grove of trees, according to the release.
Dewey’s Towing of Beloit brought heavy tow equipment to pull the tractor and picker from the bridge, and firefighters recovered the man, who was pronounced dead by the medical examiner’s office at 3:06 p.m., according to the release.
An autopsy is planned. No foul play is suspected. The medical examiner’s office will release man’s identity next week, according to the release.