MCFARLAND

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a Milton man who died after a car crash in McFarland on Sunday.

Jason M. Battersby, 44, died shortly after being transported to a local hospital, according to a news release.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. Sunday on Highway 51 near Siggelkow Road in McFarland, according to the release.

Preliminary examination confirmed Battersby died from injuries sustained in the crash. Additional tests are underway.

The death remains under investigation by McFarland police and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.