Members of the Milton Joint Fire Commission on Wednesday agreed that the intergovernmental agreement with the city of Janesville has worked for both cities’ fire departments.
But at least one member expressed concerns about leadership and future costs.
Jon Jennings, a Milton town supervisor and commission member, requested that the commission discuss the agreement Wednesday night as it nears two years since the Milton and Janesville fire departments began sharing services.
The commission also is preparing for a leadership transition with the January retirement of Fire Chief Randy Banker.
The two fire departments began sharing services in early 2016 and started sharing administration in late 2017.
Banker said the intergovernmental agreement has allowed both departments to offer higher-quality services without burdening taxpayers.
Commission member Lynda Clarke, who also serves on the Milton City Council, expressed concern about whether the commission will have input on hiring a new chief.
Janesville’s Police and Fire Commission, which consists of people appointed by Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag, will hire the new chief, Banker said.
However, he said he asked that the Police and Fire Commission allow the Milton Joint Fire Commission to offer input at some point in the hiring process.
Milton Mayor Anissa Welch said she wants to see administrators and officials from the city of Milton, town of Milton and city of Janesville discuss the status of shared services and goals for the departments.
Jennings said he’d like the joint fire commission to establish firmer goals for its future and the future of Milton’s fire department—a common refrain voiced by other commission members and Banker in recent meetings.
Banker said the commission should answer three questions: Where is the department at now? Where is it going? How will it get there?
The commission also began preliminary discussion on the possibility of capital and operational referendums.
Commission Chairman Bryan Meyer, who also serves on the Milton Town Board, said the fire department’s operational costs are increasing quickly, and he fears the department will not be sustainable without changes.
Banker said a referendum likely would not be feasible until 2021.
Meyer responded that he’d like to begin talking about it now so the commission is ready in the future.
The commission recently started planning for a new fire station, which likely would be funded through a capital referendum.
Dan Nelson, Milton’s finance director, said the commission needs to decide staffing for a future station and how it would be paid for before making other decisions about the station.
