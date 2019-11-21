MILTON

The Milton Joint Fire Commission is focusing on two local options for updating Milton’s aging fire station: rebuilding in the existing location or relocating to city-owned land near the post office.

The commission, made up of Milton City Council and Milton Town Board members, discussed the options but took no action Wednesday night.

Chairwoman Theresa Rusch asked members to bring their questions to the next meeting Jan. 15.

Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes, who oversees the Janesville and Milton fire departments under a 2017 shared services agreement, presented maps of four proposed locations for a new station. They include:

The site of the existing fire station at 614 W. Madison Ave.

A site at Hilltop and Municipal drives in Milton, near the post office.

A site on County Y between Janesville and Milton.

A site at 550 E. Jason Drive in Edgerton.

“Remember this is all proposed, right? This is nothing in stone,” Rhodes said.

Using data from the Rock County 911 Communications Center, the local maps show fire calls that exceeded an eight-minute response time. From the existing station, the department logged 79 such calls from January to July 2018 and 50 calls during the same period this year.

From the proposed location on Hilltop and Municipal drives, fewer calls had a response time of more than eight minutes. Sixty-six calls met that criteria from January to July 2018 and 47 calls from January to July 2019.

The city owns the land next to the post office, where children play soccer, and land across the street, where an ice rink and the school district’s tennis courts are located.

“Ideally, this configuration for the Milton Fire Department would be, I think, the sweet spot,” Rhodes said.

Rusch said no talks about requirements for either site have taken place with city officials.

Commission member Jon Jennings questioned whether moving to a new location would be worth the cost.

“If we decided to keep the current site, we need to do a fire station,” Rhodes said. “If you’re going to build a new fire station, you have an opportunity to move and to cover more calls. Even if it’s 3½%, it’s still moving in the right direction.”

He stressed the only way to improve response times is by changing the distance firefighters travel. The data on the maps showed how to do that.

“We’ve never gotten to this level or this far,” Milton Mayor Anissa Welch said.

Commission member Lynda Clark said she thinks the fire station must be moved so it can have more space and better access.

The other two proposed sites outside Milton and the town of Milton would have to be operated with other fire departments—Janesville for the County Y site and Edgerton for the 550 E. Jason Drive site.

Rhodes said he hasn’t spoken with the Edgerton Fire Department yet, but he planned to talk to the fire chief Friday.

He said the proposed locations factor in not only call response times and partnerships but also future development.