This year will mark the 45th Arts & Crafts on the Lawn Art Fair, hosted by the Milton House on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Office Manager Terry Williams expects around 80 vendors this year, including a few new ones and those who have been coming every year. The art show is juried. Applicants must submit photos of the item they plan to sell as well as pictures of their selling space before being approved. Only hand-crafted items are allowed.
“A few years ago, we added a repurposed section,” Williams said.
Sellers in this category have taken something like an old bench, painted it and made it a piece of art.
The offerings of the vendors are wide. Jewelry is always popular, and for something new this year, a glass blower will be on hand. Gardeners might appreciate a new concrete gnome or maybe a hand-crafted wind chime. Woodworkers, candle makers, acrylic painters and ceramists will fill numerous spaces.
Several vendors offer fabric items such as wall hangings, purses, totes and doll clothes. Shoppers might even find aprons made of vintage fabrics and hand-tied, antique-looking whisk brooms. The brooms are colorful and pretty to use or decorate with, Williams said. Shaker boxes are another vintage item. Signs are popular, too.
“We have a number of vendors who are making signs,” Williams said. “Which right now are trendy for home décor.”
To tempt your taste buds, home-canned goods, pizza sauce, salsa and spice blends will do the job.
In addition, Boy Scout troops will sell hamburgers, hot dogs, cheese curds, cotton candy and pop. Other nonprofits will hand out information about their resources and services.
Williams will be on hand to ensure the day runs smoothly, as will student docents who work in the museum for the summer. Volunteers help out, too. With the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce's Porkfest across the street at North Goodrich Park, there is plenty to do.
“It is a big day,” Williams said. “We encourage people to get into town, shop at the little shops that are in the area and possibly stay for evening dining.” The Milton House Museum will also be open for tours.
Admission to the Arts & Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is free of charge.
